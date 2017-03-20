Muncie man arrested in fatal shooting last month

LIVESTREAM: FBI Director Comey testifies before House Intelligence Committee regarding Trump’s wiretapping allegations
Posted 12:20 pm, March 20, 2017

Marcus Hanyard

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested following the fatal shooting of Zachary Farmer last month.

Marcus Hanyard, 23, faces preliminary charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted armed robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 800 block of West Main Street on February 9, 2017.

According to court documents, Hunter Hess and Isaiah Davis, both 19 years old, told police a gunman came into the home and fatally shot Farmer.

However, Hess and Davis waited to call police and attempted to take Farmer to the hospital on their own because of the drugs and guns in the home. They were later arrested for obstruction of justice, maintaining a common nuisance and possession with intent to deal in marijuana.

Police began investigating Hanyard’s involvement in the shooting after his friend’s mother called police because she suspected he was involved. The woman told police Hanyard went to the apartment because he received a tip that it was a “trap house” with a large quantity of drugs and money.

Police collected a DNA sample and interviewed someone in contact with Hanyard the morning after the shooting.

Hanyard was arrested on Monday, March 20, and he is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail.

