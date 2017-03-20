× Marsh closing north side store due to weak performance

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh is closing one of its stores on the north side of Indianapolis next month.

The Nora Plaza store at 1440 E. 86th St. will close its doors for good at 5 p.m. on April 8.

A spokesperson for the company told CBS4 that the store is closing due to weak performance.

Marsh is headquartered in Indiana. The company operates 72 Marsh Supermarkets and O’Malia Food Markets in Indiana and Ohio, with 38 Indiana pharmacy locations, according to its website.