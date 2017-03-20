Marsh closing north side store due to weak performance

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 7:27 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:35PM, March 20, 2017

Marsh at 1440 E. 86th St. (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Marsh is closing one of its stores on the north side of Indianapolis next month.

The Nora Plaza store at 1440 E. 86th St. will close its doors for good at 5 p.m. on April 8.

A spokesperson for the company told CBS4  that the store is closing due to weak performance.

Marsh is headquartered in Indiana. The company operates 72 Marsh Supermarkets and O’Malia Food Markets in Indiana and Ohio, with 38 Indiana pharmacy locations, according to its website.

