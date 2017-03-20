Howard County community honors fallen deputy Carl Koontz on one-year anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Today marks one year since Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy Carl Koontz was killed in the line of duty.

He was shot in the early morning hours of March 20, 2016 while trying to serve arrest and search warrants at the home of suspect Evan Dorsey. Dorsey shot also shot Sergeant Jordan Buckley before he killed himself.

Koontz left behind his wife Kassie and their young son Noah who was just 8-months-old when his father was killed.

Koontz worked as a school resource officer for Northwestern School Corporation in Kokomo, and today students and staff at Northwestern Elementary School will wear t-shirts sold in Koontz’s honor.

There will also be a memorial service at the school tonight at 7:30.

Additionally, a moment of silence in his memory is planned for 11 a.m. and a balloon release is scheduled at Albright Cemetery which is where Koontz is buried tonight at 5:45 p.m.