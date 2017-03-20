Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Crews respond to fire at Indianapolis aquarium business

Posted 7:35 am, March 20, 2017, by

Photo from scene on March 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An aquarium business on the west side of Indianapolis was damaged Monday morning after a fire started inside the building.

Wayne Township fire crews received a call about smoke coming from Indy Design located at 8241 Indy Lane just after 6:40 a.m.

When they arrived, there was high heat and zero visibility. Crews put out the fire, but the building was damaged by heat and smoke.

At this time, they’re not sure how and where the fire started. No one was inside the building, and no one was injured.

