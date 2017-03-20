Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Colts sign tight end Brandon Williams

Posted 3:42 pm, March 20, 2017, by

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 07: Tight end Brandon Williams #86 of the Seattle Seahawks tries to fend off the Buffalo Bills defense at CenturyLink Field on November 7, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts addressed their lack of depth at tight end by signing Brandon Williams.

Originally signed by Carolina as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon in 2013, Williams has appeared in 45 games with the Panthers, Miami and Seattle. He has just one career start and six receptions.

Williams joins a tight end corps that includes Jack Doyle and Erik Swoope, and is without Dwayne Allen, who was traded to New England. The Colts signed Doyle to a three-year, $18.9 million contract and tendered Swoope as an exclusive rights free agent.

