Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Canadian wins $1M global award for teaching excellence

Posted 3:09 am, March 20, 2017, by

Graduation mortar board cap on one hundred dollar bills

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) _ A Canadian school teacher whose teaching philosophy underscores hope and acts of kindness in an isolated corner of Quebec has won a $1 million prize in what has become one of the most-coveted and high-profile awards for teaching excellence.

Maggie MacDonnell was awarded the annual Global Teacher Prize during a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. MacDonnell beat out thousands of applicants from around the world.

Last year, Palestinian teacher Hanan al-Hroub won for her efforts in encouraging students to renounce violence and embrace dialogue. The inaugural prize went to Nancie Atwell, an English teacher from Maine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s