× Canadian wins $1M global award for teaching excellence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) _ A Canadian school teacher whose teaching philosophy underscores hope and acts of kindness in an isolated corner of Quebec has won a $1 million prize in what has become one of the most-coveted and high-profile awards for teaching excellence.

Maggie MacDonnell was awarded the annual Global Teacher Prize during a ceremony in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. MacDonnell beat out thousands of applicants from around the world.

Last year, Palestinian teacher Hanan al-Hroub won for her efforts in encouraging students to renounce violence and embrace dialogue. The inaugural prize went to Nancie Atwell, an English teacher from Maine.