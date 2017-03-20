Authorities searching for 13 people who allegedly fled Hamilton County work release

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are searching for 13 people who reportedly fled a work release program in Hamilton County.

All of the individuals are wanted on arrest warrants for failure to return to lawful detention, according to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Some of the subjects are also wanted on several other warrants.

The 13 wanted have been identified as: Bryan Zachery Price, DeFabian Caprise Shannon, Jr., Perry Jared Avant, Kevin Lee Yard, John Blake Burge, Joshua Wayne Mildazis, Rochelle Lynn Miller, Thomas Lee Staten, Jerry Lee Stahl, Carrie Dee Copeland, Brandon Deon Anderson, Chase Allen Rollins and Nirmal Thakur.

HCSO Deputy Bryant Orem told our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar the number of inmates who violate work release is usually low. He said the ease with which these subjects can move sometimes makes it harder to track them down.

If you have information concerning any of these subjects, you’re asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-776-9887 or Hamilton County Communications at 317-773-1282. Information can also be given through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or www.crimetips.org.