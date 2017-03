× Overturned semi closes east side ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An overturned semi has closed the ramp from westbound I-70 to southbound I-465 on the east side.

State police tell CBS4 there’s a possibility lanes of I-70 may be closed due to “semi overhang.”

Officers say no one was injured in the incident.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the semi to turn over.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.