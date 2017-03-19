× Officer injured in Lebanon fire that caused $20,000 in damages

LEBANON, Ind. — Late Saturday night, officials responded to a residence fire near the 1400 block of South Meridian.

According to officials, upon arrival at 9 p.m., there were intense flames coming from the front of the house.

The fire was controlled within 15 minutes of firefighters responding to the scene.

One LPD officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after trying to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the damage amount is estimated to be $20,000.

No other emergency personnel were injured, and the residents of the house and their dog were able to evacuate safely.