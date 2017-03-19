× Northeast side shooting leaves 2 women injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating a shooting that occurred in an apartment complex parking lot on the northeast side Sunday morning.

Officers were called the incident in the 9300 block of E. 43rd St. shortly after 9:30 a.m.

Police say two women were shot. Both were transported to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene told CBS4 that they believe the shooting suspect drove off in a truck or SUV.

Police did not provide additional suspect information.