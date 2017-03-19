Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Indianapolis students can eat for free at 29 IPS locations during spring break

Posted 6:52 pm, March 19, 2017, by

IPS file photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IPS is providing free meals to students throughout spring break, from March 20-31.

“We are fortunate to have a superintendent who recognizes the importance of providing nutritious foods to students even when school is out,” said Dena Bond, director of the IPS Food Service Department.

“This program allows IPS students the opportunity to have delicious meals, at no charge, year-round.”

Here’s a list of the 29 locations open and the daily menu. Mini turkey corn dogs, blueberry waffles and pork chops are among the highlights.

In 2016, IPS served over 81,000 meals to children during summer, spring, fall and winter breaks.

