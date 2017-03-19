Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Indianapolis area Cubs fans get rare opportunity to take picture with 2016 World Series trophy

Posted 10:25 pm, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:48PM, March 19, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Cubs fans around Indy took advantage of being able to take a picture with the elusive World Series trophy Saturday afternoon.

The Cubs have embarked on a long trophy tour following November's World Series win and Indianapolis fans were thrilled to witness the symbol all Cubs fans dreamed of seeing growing up.

"We've been waiting all these years for this and it's just been an unbelievable experience to have it in Indianapolis." said Kelly Fleming of McCordsville.

Many fans waited several hours to take a picture with the trophy, which was the Cubs first World Series Championship since 1908.

If you missed out, there's "always next year". The Cubs head into the 2017 season as the favorites to win it all again.

 

