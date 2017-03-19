Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

IN Focus: Carson sits on committee that will investigate Russian hacking

Posted 8:35 am, March 19, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and his colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee will conduct a long-awaited hearing on Russian interference on Monday, which is expected to include public testimony from FBI director James Comey.

In the video above, Carson discusses his hopes for the hearing and the investigation, as lawmakers also prepare to look into President Trump's unfounded claims that he was wiretapped by his predecessor.

Among other topics, Carson is also asked about the health care debate, and the legal battle to stop the President's revised travel ban.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s