IMPD makes boy with bone disorder honorary chief for the day during ‘Wish-FULL Weekend’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – This weekend was an eventful one for many Hoosiers, but a local 8-year-old with Osteogenesis Imperfecta Syndrome and Dwarfism may have had the best time of all.

The Wish Connection selected Tollsyn Crandall as the recipient of a surprise whirlwind of activities, gifts and experiences.

Organizers started “Tollsyn’s Wish-FULL Weekend” by having the Indiana Pacers’ mascot, Boomer, surprise him after school Friday.

Saturday, a limousine picked up Tollsyn and his family to take them to a private movie party at a local AMC. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to the young boy, the Decatur Township Fire Department was transforming his bedroom into a Nerf-themed space.

Local authorities later surprised Tollsyn with his own police uniform, which is fitting because he hopes to become an officer when he grows up. He was even made “honorary police chief for the day.”

On Sunday, Tollsyn was treated to an hour-long shopping spree at Toys R Us. He then went to the Indianapolis Zoo to participate in a “special Dolphin Art Experience.”

Due to his syndrome, Tollsyn has had over 200 broken bones and multiple surgeries in his short life. He’ll undergo yet another surgery during his spring break this week.