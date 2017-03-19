Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Colts’ defense gets more help with signing of linebacker Sean Spence

Posted 10:32 am, March 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, March 19, 2017

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts dives for a first down after a reception against Sean Spence #55 of the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Colts defeated the Titans 34-26. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chris Ballard added yet another piece to his retooling of the Indianapolis Colts defense by adding yet another linebacker.

The team has signed Sean Spence to a one-year, $3 million contract, according to ESPN.

Spence is the eighth veteran free agent signed since the NFL’s new league year began March 9. He’s the sixth defensive addition – the third from AFC South rival Tennessee – and the fourth linebacker.

The 5 foot 11, 231 pound Spence started six of 15 games with the Titans and generated 50 tackles and a career-high 3 sacks. He was a 2012 third-round pick of Pittsburgh who appeared in 31 games, 13 as a starter, with the Steelers.

Prior to acquiring Spence to bolster a defense that a year ago ranked 31st in the league, Ballard signed linebackers Jabaal Sheard (from New England), John Simon (Houston) and Barkevious Mingo (New England), nose tackle Al Woods (Tennessee) and end Margus Hunt (Tennessee).

The Colts’ free-agency haul also includes punter Jeff Locke and center/guard Brian Schwenke.

While adding from the outside, Ballard also has retained several Colts: tight end Jack Doyle, running back Robert Turbin and defensive back Darius Butler.

