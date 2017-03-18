Statewide Tornado Drill to be held Tuesday

Allen Iverson said it right. “We’re talkin’ about practice.” The Indiana statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 10:15am and again at 7:35pm.

It is a good time to go over with your family – and yourself – what you should do and where you should go in the event a Tornado Warning is issued.

I think it is especially important to think about where you would go at various locations. The obvious locales are school, home and work. What about the mall? What about at your kid’s soccer practice? What about if you are in a parking lot? Check out this website to learn more about where you should go in the event a Tornado Warning is issued.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” is very true when it comes to severe weather preparedness. Plus, taking a few minutes to talk about it now can make the situation MUCH less stressful when you need to act.