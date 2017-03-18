Chicago fans take to the streets to celebrate the Chicago Cubs 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland in 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series, near Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois early on November 3, 2016.
Ending America's longest sports title drought in dramatic fashion, the Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a 10-inning thriller that concluded early on November 3. (TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Officials: Cubs World Series victory cost Chicago $18.8 million in overtime
Chicago fans take to the streets to celebrate the Chicago Cubs 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland in 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series, near Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois early on November 3, 2016.
Ending America's longest sports title drought in dramatic fashion, the Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a 10-inning thriller that concluded early on November 3. (TASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Records show Chicago spent $18.8 million in worker overtime during the Cubs’ World Series title run.
The Chicago Sun-Times obtained the records through a public records request. The paperwork shows the city spent the money on public safety, traffic management and street cleanup. The Chicago Cubs won the championship after a 108-year drought. Chicago officials say the city will cover the tab, not the Cubs.
Most of the Cubs-related overtime went to the Chicago Police Department, or about $17.2 million— $14.7 million during the World Series. Records show Chicago paid about $843,000 for the Office of Emergency Management and Communications and $743,000 for Streets and Sanitation.
The rally and parade celebrating the Cubs’ win cost more than $2.5 million in police and streets and sanitation overtime.