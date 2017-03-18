Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Neighborhood group fighting the drug epidemic say they are making progress

Posted 10:05 pm, March 18, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A group of residents who started a non-profit in their neighborhood to battle the heroin epidemic say they are starting to see progress.

“I do feel like we are making a difference and I’m the biggest critic," Ravenswood Hope President Kenny Mcree said. "I probably couldn’t have said that a couple months ago, but I feel like now we are.”

Mcree and dozens of other neighbors gathered Saturday afternoon to let residents know about resources and support groups available for addicts and their families. After a short presentation, the group marched through the Ravenswood Neighborhood, just north of Broadripple, chanting, "down with dope, up with hope."

“It’s really eye opening when you have to bury your child so we have come together to do something about it and all aspects of it," Mcree said.

Mcree started Ravenswood Hope about a year ago after several young people in the neighborhood died from drug overdoses.

“It destroys. It doesn’t tear apart. It destroys," he said.

The group has grown throughout this last year and now offers support groups for addicts and their families. They plan to start offering services in Fountain Square and hope to expand to other Indy neighborhoods in 2017.

"When (addiction) is in a family the entire family is addicted," Mcree said. "The whole family is sick in one way or another so they all need releases, they all need help and they all need healing."

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s