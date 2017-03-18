× Investigators call women’s injuries a “criminal act” in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind.– One of two women found seriously injured in her Boone County barn has been released from the hospital.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s office, 76-year-old Helen Irene Fix was released Friday night. Her 41-year-old caretaker remains in the hospital, but is listed in stable condition.

Another caretaker reportedly found the two women in a barn on Fix’s property at around 6 p.m. Friday and alerted authorities to a possible homicide. Both women were still alive, but critically injured, when emergency responders arrived.

“We are still working on several leads,” explained Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, “an investigation of this matter takes considerable time to investigate thoroughly, it’s really important to us to take that time.”

Nielsen did not release any details about what happened to Fix and her caretaker, however authorities are calling it a criminal act.

“We are collecting every bit of evidence that we can and I can tell you that we don’t leave any stone un-turned. We are checking both inside the house, all of the out-buildings as well as where we think the crime took place, inside that barn,” Nielsen added.

Fix’s property falls in a very rural part of Zionsville, in the 1500 block of US 421 South. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is working alongside the Zionsville Police Department and Zionsville Fire Department to investigation the incident.

Authorities have been called to the property eight separate times since 2014. Most recently, police were called out twice on March 6, 2017 for reports of intimidation and domestic standby. In a domestic standby case, Nielsen says law enforcement acts as a peace keeper to make sure a domestic incident doesn’t escalate.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported overnight that investigators interviewed several people regarding the injuries of Fix and her caretaker; however no arrests have been reported.