Hundreds brave cold for annual Shamrock Run/Walk

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.–The St. Patrick’s Day festivities continued Saturday morning with the annual Shamrock Run/Walk through downtown Indianapolis.

For more than two decades, runners and walkers alike have braved whatever weather the Saturday after St. Patrick’s Day offers, and tackle “darn near” four miles in whatever manner necessary.

Several hundred pre-registered for the race and gathered at Monument Circle for the 10 a.m. race start.

“It’s about family, a lot of people bring their kids. There are strollers, costumes and of course there’s a big party after,” said Joe Cripe, race chairman.

After the walkers and runners cross the finish line they’re greeted with a celebration at the Columbia Club right at Monument Circle.

A popular Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day fixture attended to cheer on the racers, “official” Leprechaun of Indianapolis, Michael McCrackin. After this weekend McCrackin jokingly says he goes into a coma until January when planning starts for the next St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Shamrock Run/Walk is the official race of the Indianapolis St. Patrick’s Day parade.