Expedia board of directors adds Chelsea Clinton

Posted 2:51 pm, March 18, 2017, by

Chelsea Clinton (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — Chelsea Clinton is joining the board of directors of online travel booking site Expedia.

Documents filed with securities regulators say the daughter of defeated U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has joined its 14-member board. The company is controlled by Barry Diller. Chelsea Clinton is also a director of another company that Diller controls, IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Expedia did not disclose how much she would be paid, but non-employee directors each earned more than $250,000 in 2015, according to the most recent regulatory filings.

Filings for IAC say Chelsea Clinton is entitled to receive $300,000 in a mix of stock and cash each year for serving as a director.

The Expedia filing on Friday came a day after publishers Penguin Young Readers announced it will publish a children’s book by Chelsea Clinton on May 30. The book is called “She Persisted.”

In the book, Clinton will honor 13 American women “who never take no for an answer,” including Harriet Tubman, Sonia Sotomayor and Oprah Winfrey.

