Winter’s Final Weekend

The final weekend of Winter is here and light rain will continue through Friday evening. We'll have cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds on Saturday with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the 40s.
For the final day of Winter on Sunday, we'll have a full day of sunshine with a high near 50 degrees.
Spring will begin Monday with a high temperature near 60 with with a chance for t-storms.
March has taken a cooler turn after a mild start.
The countdown is on to Spring.
We'll have a cloudy, cool Saturday.
We'll have a sunny, mild Sunday.
Temperatures will be warmer by Monday.
We'll have a chance for t-storms Monday afternoon.