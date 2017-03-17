Winter’s Final Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The final weekend of Winter is here and light rain will continue through Friday evening. We'll have cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds on Saturday with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the 40s.

For the final day of Winter on Sunday, we'll have a full day of sunshine with a high near 50 degrees.

Spring will begin Monday with a high temperature near 60 with with a chance for t-storms.

March has taken a cooler turn after a mild start.

The countdown is on to Spring.

We'll have a cloudy, cool Saturday.

We'll have a sunny, mild Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer by Monday.

We'll have a chance for t-storms Monday afternoon.