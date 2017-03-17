Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Winter’s Final Weekend

Posted 5:26 pm, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:52PM, March 17, 2017

The final weekend of Winter is here and light rain will continue through Friday evening. We'll have cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds on Saturday with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the 40s.

For the final day of Winter on Sunday, we'll have a full day of sunshine with a high near 50 degrees.

Spring will begin Monday with a high temperature near 60 with with a chance for t-storms.

March has taken a cooler turn after a mild start.

The countdown is on to Spring.

We'll have a cloudy, cool Saturday.

We'll have a sunny, mild Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer by Monday.

We'll have a chance for t-storms Monday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s