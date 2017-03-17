Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

We have a cold and damp St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re looking UP for the start of Spring on Monday

Posted 6:13 am, March 17, 2017, by

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! It will be cloudy, damp and chilly today, but not a wash out. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 40s LATE in the day, but it will take a while to get there.

We’ve seen a mixture of freezing rain and sleet this morning and we’ll continue to have that wintry mix through ~11am.

After 11am, temperatures will warm enough for precipitation to fall as plain rain showers.

If you plan on attending the parade from 11:30am to 3pm be prepared for damp conditions, clouds and cold temperatures.  We could still see a wintry mix for the first part of the parade and spotty rain showers after lunch time.

With all that being said, we are just 3 days away from SPRING! It officially begins at 6:29am on Monday morning.

Clouds will hang around on Saturday with chilly temperatures persisting and a chance for a brief flurry or rain shower. Sunday will definitely be the nicer of the two this weekend. We’ll get into the 50s with sunshine!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s