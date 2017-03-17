× We have a cold and damp St. Patrick’s Day, but we’re looking UP for the start of Spring on Monday

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!! It will be cloudy, damp and chilly today, but not a wash out. High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 40s LATE in the day, but it will take a while to get there.

We’ve seen a mixture of freezing rain and sleet this morning and we’ll continue to have that wintry mix through ~11am.

After 11am, temperatures will warm enough for precipitation to fall as plain rain showers.

If you plan on attending the parade from 11:30am to 3pm be prepared for damp conditions, clouds and cold temperatures. We could still see a wintry mix for the first part of the parade and spotty rain showers after lunch time.

With all that being said, we are just 3 days away from SPRING! It officially begins at 6:29am on Monday morning.

Clouds will hang around on Saturday with chilly temperatures persisting and a chance for a brief flurry or rain shower. Sunday will definitely be the nicer of the two this weekend. We’ll get into the 50s with sunshine!