× Police: Authorities in Boone County investigating two injured women found in barn

UPDATE: One victim has been identified and the other is in serious condition.

76-year-old Helen Fix was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in stable condition.

The other victim is her 41-year-old caretaker. She was taken to St. Vincent in critical condition. Police were not able to identify her yet.

Another caretaker reportedly found them in the barn and called police.

Original Story:

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – According to police, officers in Boone County are investigating two injured women found in a barn around 6:00 p.m.

They were dispatched to the 1500 block of US 421 north of Zionsville. The person that called 911 reportedly said there was a possible homicide at the residence.

Both women were still alive when police arrived. Police say this is an elderly woman and her caregiver.

This story will be updated as we receive more details.