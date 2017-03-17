Police arrest 2 suspects, seek 2 more after early morning carjacking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested two people after a carjacking at a gas station early Friday morning and were still looking for two others.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the carjacking happened around 3 a.m. on East 82nd Street near the Keystone Fashion Mall.

The suspects took off and led police to 38th Street and Sherman Drive about eight miles away.

Police arrested two people around 5:30 a.m. at Mill Crossing Apartments located at 38th and Gale.

They were still looking for two more suspects. Police said no one was hurt during the incident, including the person who was carjacked.