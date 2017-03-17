Indianapolis Colts re-sign veteran defensive back Darius Butler

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Darius Butler is coming back to the Colts.

The team announced Friday that the veteran defensive back signed a new one-year contract.

Butler has played numerous positions in the Colts’ secondary, lining up at slot cornerback, outside cornerback and safety. His signing will provide veteran leadership and flexibility in the secondary.

Butler’s NFL career started with the New England Patriots, when he was drafted 41st overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Patriots. The Colts signed Butler after he played a year with the Carolina Panthers, and he’s spent five seasons with the team.

Last season, Butler played in 12 games, starting seven of them. He finished with 33 tackles, seven passes defended, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Butler, who will turn 31 next week, began working out at safety during training camp in 2016. The Colts started him at safety when the team played the Green Bay Packers. Butler intercepted quarterback Aaron Rodgers in that game.

While Butler has been productive in his career with the Colts, injuries have been a factor. He’s missed at least one game in every season except 2013, when he played in all 16 games.