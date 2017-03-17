Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Hillary Clinton says she’s ‘ready to come out of the woods’ in St. Patrick’s Day speech

Posted 8:37 pm, March 17, 2017, by

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hillary Clinton says she’s “ready to come out of the woods” and help Americans find common ground.

Clinton’s gradual return to the public spotlight following her presidential election loss continued with a St. Patrick’s Day speech in her late father’s Pennsylvania hometown.

The former Democratic presidential candidate says she has a “hard time watching the news” but urged a divided country to work together to solve problems.

Clinton was the keynote speaker Friday night at the Society of Irish Women’s annual dinner in Scranton.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s