Driver fails to signal lane change, resulting in arrest of passenger on meth charges

Posted 9:56 am, March 17, 2017

Kenneth Ryle

MUNCIE, Ind. – A driver’s failure to use his turn signal during a lane change resulted in an arrest in Muncie.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Michael Tinch was driving through Muncie on Madison Street around midnight when a Monte Carlo changed lanes without using a signal.

Tinch stopped the car at 26th and Madison. After talking with the driver and two passengers, Tinch called for assistance from a Muncie police officer and his K-9. The dog indicated the presence of drugs inside the car.

Further investigation turned up syringes, paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The backseat passenger, 33-year-old Kenneth Ryle of Muncie, was arrested on numerous charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

The driver received a citation for failing to signal a lane change.

