Authorities responding to fatal accident in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – According to police, authorities in Johnson County are responded to a fatal accident in Greenwood.

The accident reportedly took place at US 31 and Main St. in Greenwood around 10 p.m.

Police say a woman in her late 40’s to early 50’s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police she crossed against traffic before she was struck by a vehicle.

We will update this story as we receive more details.