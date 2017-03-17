Authorities responding to fatal accident in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – According to police, authorities in Johnson County are responded to a fatal accident in Greenwood.
The accident reportedly took place at US 31 and Main St. in Greenwood around 10 p.m.
Police say a woman in her late 40’s to early 50’s was pronounced dead on the scene.
Witnesses told police she crossed against traffic before she was struck by a vehicle.
We will update this story as we receive more details.
39.613594 -86.115994