Authorities serve search warrant in connection with murder of Delphi teens

Authorities responding to fatal accident in Johnson County

Posted 11:11 pm, March 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:46PM, March 17, 2017

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – According to police, authorities in Johnson County are responded to a fatal accident in Greenwood.

The accident reportedly took place at US 31 and Main St. in Greenwood around 10 p.m.

Police say a woman in her late 40’s to early 50’s was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police she crossed against traffic before she was struck by a vehicle.

We will update this story as we receive more details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s