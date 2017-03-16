× Two people arrested for drugs in Terre Haute after neighborhood complaints

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A man and a women were arrested for a variety of drugs in Terre Haute Thursday afternoon.

According to police, authorities were dispatched to the 2000 block of S. 27th St. to investigate numerous complaints from neighbors regarding drug activity.

Officers allegedly smelt burnt marijuana and detained Shane Moore, 35, of Terre Haute, and Victoria Majko, 19, of Bloomington.

After a search warrant was granted, police found cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, prescription pills, marijuana, paraphernalia and a handgun.

Majko reportedly attempted to flee on foot and was taken into custody on charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, visiting a common nuisance and having an outstanding warrant for battery from Monroe County.

Moore was booked into Vigo County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, paraphernalia, a controlled substance and possession of a handgun.

He was also charged with dealing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, felon in possession of a handgun and maintaining a common nuisance.

Anyone wishing to report information on drug activity around Terre Haute can call 765-653-4114.