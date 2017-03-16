× Tom Crean out as Indiana University basketball coach

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Tom Crean has been fired as the Indiana University men’s basketball coach. There will be a press conference with more information at 3 p.m. which we will live stream here.

The announcement comes after a tumultuous, inconsistent season for the Hoosiers who beat NCAA tournament number one seeds Kansas and North Carolina and were at one time ranked number three in the nation. However, their season began a downward spiral after losing to Fort Wayne on November 22. They proceeded to lose five games in a row during Big Ten conference season play. They lost in the first round of the NIT tournament after failing to make it into the NCAA tournament and ended the season with an 18-16 record.

Indiana University Athletic Director Fred Glass released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

After deliberative thought and evaluation, including multiple meetings with Tom about the future, I have decided to make a change in the leadership of our men’s basketball program. Tom Crean brought us through one of the most challenging periods in IU basketball history, led his players to many successes in the classroom and on the court and represented our university with class and integrity. While winning two outright Big Ten titles in five years and being named Big Ten Coach of the Year, Tom worked tirelessly to develop great young men and successful teams. However, ultimately, we seek more consistent, high levels of success, and we will not shy away from our expectations. Tom is a good man and a good coach and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his many positive contributions to Indiana basketball. We wish him well. The national search for our new coach begins immediately. The Board of Trustees and the President have expressly delegated to me the responsibility and authority for this search and hire. While I will not be establishing a formal search committee or advisory committee, I will consult with basketball experts from around the country and throughout the State of Indiana, including many former Indiana University basketball players. The expectations for Indiana University basketball are to perennially contend for and win multiple Big Ten championships, regularly go deep in the NCAA tournament, and win our next national championship—and more after that. We will identify and recruit a coach who will meet these expectations.

Crean joined the IU basketball program in 2008, succeeding interim head coach Dan Dakich after Kelvin Sampson resigned following NCAA recruiting violations. Throughout the past five years, he led IU to a 120-53 record and won the 2013 and 2016 Big Ten titles outright. He brought in multiple top recruits, including Victor Oladipo and Cody Zeller, who were the number 2 pick and the number 4 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, respectively.

During the 2012-2013 season, IU was the number one ranked team in the nation for 10 weeks. Despite the impressive regular season, the team lost in the Sweet 16 to Syracuse. That was the turning point for many people’s feelings about Crean’s coaching.

Former IU player Christian Watford who was a member of that 2012-2013 teams tweeted this after the announcement about Crean’s firing:

Wow smh !!! I can't believe it #iubb … I'm lost for words ! — Christian Watford (@Cwat205) March 16, 2017