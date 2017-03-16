The weather roller coaster ride continues with rain moving in for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lots of sunshine will be with us today and we'll get above freezing again! The wind will be lighter, so it will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Our average high this time of year is in the low 50s, so we're about 10 degrees below average to date.

We are just four days away from Spring officially. It begins MONDAY at 6:29 a.m. and we'll hit 60 for the first day of spring!

St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow and it will be a cloudy and damp day. You can expect a lot of clouds and precipitation to start early in the day. Between 7-9 a.m. a mixture of rain and even a bit of a wintry mix will be possible with temperatures in the low 30s.

As the temperature warms it will transition to plain rain. It will not be a washout by any stretch. In fact, we'll see more dry time than wet! However, we'll keep the chance for a spot shower through the afternoon.

If your plans take you downtown for the parade from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., you will want to dress warmly and have a poncho. A passing shower will be possible with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A passing flurry is possible on Saturday, otherwise the weekend will be mainly dry. We'll hit 60 for the first day of Spring on Monday, but it will be accompanied with a few showers. We cool down by the middle of next week again.