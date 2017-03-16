× Seven bridges along State Road 135 in south central Indiana to be rebuilt this year

MORGAN COUNTY, BROWN & JACKSON COUNTIES, Ind. —A number of bridge closures in Morgan, Brown and Jackson Counties will detour State Road 135 traffic this year. According to Indiana Department of Transportation officials, the state has awarded contracts to three different contractors for rehabilitating or replacing seven structures along S.R. 135. At some of the sites, work is scheduled to begin April 4th.

$2,031,630 Contract To Beaty Construction

INDOT’s $2 million contract with Beaty Construction calls for rehabilitation of two structures in Brown County, rehabilitation of one structure in Morgan County and replacement of one structure in Morgan County. Motorists will detour around closure sites via S.R. 135/S.R. 45, S.R. 37 and S.R. 252.

S.R. 135 over Little Beanblossom Creek—1.7 miles north of S.R. 45 in Brown County—requires closing the roadway for up to 75 days. The contract calls for rehabilitation of a double-arch structure including new railings, spandrel walls and bridge deck.

S.R. 135 over Moser Branch—1.57 miles north of S.R. 45 in Brown County near Railroad Road—requires closing S.R. 135 for up to 60 days. The contract calls for new bridge rails, spandrel walls and bridge deck at the 36-foot single-span arch bridge.

S.R. 135 over Bear Creek—1.26 miles south of S.R. 252 in Morgan County—requires closing S.R. 135 for up to 45 days. The 60-foot single-span concrete arch bridge will be rehabilitated with new rails, spandrel walls and deck.

S.R. 135 over a branch of Bear Creek—south of Morgantown at Farm Road in Morgan County—will require closing the roadway for up to 30 days while crews remove the existing drainage structure and install a new 4-sided concrete box culvert. To maintain residential access, Farm Road’s junction with S.R. 135 will be relocated just south of the culvert site.

$456,650 Contract To Olco Inc.

Olco has been contracted to install two new drainage structures on S.R. 135 at locations in Brown County and Jackson County.

S.R. 135 over a branch of Hamilton Creek—7.6 miles north of S.R. 58 east of Christianburg Road—will require closing S.R. 135 for up to 30 days. A new arch culvert with 142-inch X 91-inch pipe measuring 40 feet in width will replace the existing structure. Work is scheduled to begin in early April.

S.R. 135 over a branch of the south fork of Salt Creek in Jackson County—5.2 miles north of U.S. 50, south of S.R. 500N near Freetown—will require closing the roadway for up to 30 days. A 10-foot X 5-foot concrete box culvert measuring 47 feet in width will be put in place. Work is expected to begin in mid-May.

$954,355 Contract to HIS Constructors

HIS will overlay a bridge deck on S.R. 135 and replace a nearby bridge on S.R. 58.

S.R. 135 over Hamilton Creek—9.45 miles north of S.R. 58 in Brown County—requires closing S.R. 135 for up to 60 days. After repairs, the 3-span 92-foot-long bridge will receive a new deck overlay. A detour will route traffic via S.R. 46, Interstate 65 and S.R. 58.

In addition to the bridge on S.R. 135, replacement of a single-span 62-foot-long steel I-beam bridge on S.R. 58 over a branch of Bee Creek—3 miles west of S.R.135 in Jackson County—is included in the contract. This will require closing S.R. 58 for up to 150 days. A state highway detour will route traffic via S.R. 446, U.S. Highway 50 and S.R. 135.

Announcements of individual closure dates are forthcoming.