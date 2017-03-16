× Second graders from Indianapolis donate more than 1,300 books to non-profit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After reading the book “Biblioburro”, a group of Indianapolis second graders decided to recreate the story in their own community.

They donated more than 1,300 books to Horizon House Thursday, recreating the true story of a Colombian boy who delivered books to villages on his donkey.

The Horizon House is a day center for people that are homeless. It’s also home to one of nine free book share stations by The Public Collection, an art and literacy project that allows people to borrow and return free books at their leisure.

“We’re thrilled that these students chose to give their books to Horizon House,” said Teresa Wessel, Executive Director of Horizon House. “Our book share station, Table of Contents, is one of the most sought-after places at our day center, where neighbors can read or listen to audio books, and be inspired.”

With the student’s approval, Horizon House then gave the books to The Public Collection so they could be distributed at all nine book share stations across the city.

“These young students are a wonderful example of generosity and what the love of reading can inspire us to do,” said Rachel Simon, executive director of The Public Collection.

Here’s all nine locations of The Public Collection where you can check out some of these books.