Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Purdue handles Vermont 80-70, heads to second round of NCAA tournament Saturday

Posted 9:31 pm, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:38PM, March 16, 2017

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 16: Ernie Duncan #20 of the Vermont Catamounts dribbles the ball while being guarded by Vince Edwards #12 of the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at BMO Harris Bradley Center on March 16, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – Purdue beat Vermont 80-70, and is advancing to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Vincent Edwards led the Boilers with 21 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

Purdue was up 37-36 at halftime after spending much of the opening half trailing.

Vincent Edwards came out of halftime on fire, scoring the first 8 points for Purdue. The Catamounts kept the game very close until the end.

Sophomore Caleb Swanigan complimented Edwards by posting a double-double, with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers await the winner of Thursday night’s Iowa St. and Nevada game. The game time on Saturday has yet to be announced.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s