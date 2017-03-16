Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Over 140 Hoosiers will lose their job when Gordmans closes Indiana distribution center

Posted 7:49 am, March 16, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gordmans has told state regulators that the department store operator plans to eliminate nearly 600 jobs in May as part of the company’s bankruptcy when it closes both its distribution centers and its headquarters.

The company said it expects to eliminate 450 jobs in Nebraska on May 12 when it closes its Omaha headquarters and distribution center. It said it plans to eliminate another 140 jobs the same day at a distribution center it will close in Clayton, Indiana, near Indianapolis.

Gordmans notified state labor regulators of the pending layoffs this week after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday.

Gordmans employed more than 5,000 people and ran over 100 stores in 22 states in the Midwest before the bankruptcy. The stores continue operating but Gordmans plans to liquidate inventory.

