How Twitter reacted to Tom Crean being fired

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s been one wild day in the world of college basketball.

Seconds after Notre Dame and Princeton opened the 2017 NCAA tournament, Zach Osterman of the Indy Star broke the news that Indiana fired Tom Crean after nine seasons.

BREAKING: Tom Crean is out after nine years at Indiana. #iubb — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) March 16, 2017

Twitter quickly turned into a hot bed of opinions, here’s a variety of some reactions around the Internet today:

Big names will be linked with the #iubb job. Alford, Donovan, Miller, Bennett. Are any realistic? We’ll find out: https://t.co/ZXhEHtYTZ5 — Matt Glenesk (@MattGlenesk) March 16, 2017

I will say before Tom Crean got to Indiana, IU was a complete mess. Crean fixed that dramatically and I thank him for that. — Brock Chipman (@BrockTheChipMan) March 16, 2017

2017 four-star Jordan Tucker tells me #iubb is "definitely not his leader anymore" following Tom Crean's dismissal.https://t.co/az4CkpQi1N — Jordan Wells (@JWellsTH) March 16, 2017

Indiana fires head basketball coach Tom Crean upon learning he is Tom Arnold. pic.twitter.com/8WtkfUDZfN — Denlesks (@Denlesks) March 16, 2017

Full statement from Fred Glass on the firing of Tom Crean. pic.twitter.com/1HbExlexsI — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) March 16, 2017

Tom Crean fired. Know who's available? pic.twitter.com/t3yMdvmTfg — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) March 16, 2017

Want to thank @TomCrean for bringing me to IU and making me a Hoosier! Wish the best for whatever the future holds for you and the family! — Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) March 16, 2017

Wow smh !!! I can't believe it #iubb … I'm lost for words ! — Christian Watford (@Cwat205) March 16, 2017

Live look at my reaction to no more Tom Crean in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/fEH7XYKkNa — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 16, 2017

As a lifelong fan of all things #IU, I'm grateful for @TomCrean & his 9 years of service to our program/university. Best wishes Coach. #iubb — Brent Pierce (@indianabrent) March 16, 2017

If Indiana truly wants "more consistent, high levels of success," wouldn't that include a new Director of Athletics? — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 16, 2017

Tom Crean is a good man. I feel sad for him that it ended this way. IU owes him for what he inherited and what he accomplished. #iubb — Pete Palmer (@lawguyNA) March 16, 2017

I don't want "the hot guy" I want the IU Guy to coach #iubb — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) March 16, 2017