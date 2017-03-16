Hendricks County woman accused of overdosing in car with toddler in car

LIVE STREAM: IU officials hold press conference after firing basketball coach Tom Crean
Posted 1:40 pm, March 16, 2017, by

Allison J. Morrison

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a woman after they found her overdosing in her car with her toddler in the back seat.

According to police, Allison J. Morrison, 27, of Coatsville, was found unconscious in her car at West Ray Street and South Mickley Street in Indianapolis around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is suspected that she overdosed on heroin, and she was revived.

Police say her 3-year-old son was in the back seat, and he was placed in the custody of his father.

Morrison is charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and public intoxication.

