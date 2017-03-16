Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Help a second grade Indiana class learn about graphs by taking cute survey

CAYUGA, Ind.– A survey created by a second grade class in Indiana has gone viral and received responses from all over the world.

North Vermillion Elementary School posted about the survey on Facebook Tuesday, asking people to participate to Mrs. Porter’s second grade class study graphs and surveys.

Each student in the class created a question in the survey. The adorable questions include:

  • Are you a Farmer?
  • Do you like Pokemon?
  • Who is your favorite “Frozen” character?
  • What zoo animal do you like?
  • Do you like Legos?

Some of the questions have proven divisive for those taking the survey, like “What kind of food do you like?” The answer choices are pizza and soup. Another asks, “Which state do you like more?” with Indiana and Illinois being the choices.

The post quickly racked up thousands of shares as people discussed its wholesome nature. Buzzfeed and Mashable posted stories on it, bringing in tons of data for the students to study.

If you’d like to help Mrs. Porter’s class and take the survey, click here. The survey is so popular it occasionally crashes crashed when you try to submit your answers. Just keep trying!

It’s set to close on Friday, and the class will post the results then.

