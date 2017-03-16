Guided turkey hunt opportunity offered to wounded veterans

LIVE STREAM: IU officials hold press conference after firing basketball coach Tom Crean
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind.— A Fayette County man wants to give wounded veterans the opportunity to go on a guided turkey hunt.

Steve Davis became a quadriplegic after serious injury in 1983.  However, Davis never lost his passion for hunting. He even created a hunting trailer that’s wheelchair accessible.

The trailer is able to go off-road, and it can be used as a hunting blind to assist with difficulties of movement the hunter may experience.

The hunt will be on private property in Fayette County on April 29 and 30 which is on opening weekend.

If you’re a wounded veteran and interested in hunting with Davis, you can contact Conservation Officer Travis Steward at 812-340-8323.

If a large number of requests are received, the person chosen will be based on a random draw of a name.

