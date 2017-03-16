Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Freezing rain/sleet mix expected for St. Patrick’s Day

Posted 4:45 pm, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:55PM, March 16, 2017

An approaching storm system will bring a light freezing rain/sleet mix after 3 a.m. Friday morning. We could have an icy morning rush hour as a light freezing rain/ sleet mix will continue through mid-morning. As temperatures rise into the 40s our wintry mix will change to scattered showers  on St. Patrick’s Day.

Light rain will continue through Friday evening and the rain will change to a mix of sprinkles and flurries early Saturday before ending. Highs will be in the 40s.

For the final day of Winter on Sunday, we’ll have a full day of sunshine with a high near 50 degrees.

Spring will begin Monday with a high temperature near 60 with with a chance for t-storms.

