Company recalls Xbox One controller chargers that could overheat, pose burn risk

More than 120,000 chargers used to power wireless Xbox One controllers are being recalled because of a potential burn hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers can overheat, damaging controllers and putting users at risk of burning their hands.

The company has received 24 reports of the units overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover. In six cases, the chargers emitted a burning odor. No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall so far. “Energizer” is printed on the labels and the item number 048-052-NA is printed on the bottom of the devices, which hold up to two controllers.

Customers who own the chargers should stop using them immediately and contact Performance Designed Products for a full refund.

The chargers retailed for about $40 and were sold at Best Buy, GameStop and other stores nationwide from February 2016 through February 2017. They were available online at Amazon.com and other internet retailers.

Customers can contact Performance Designed Products Monday through Friday at 800-263-1156 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET or go to the company’s website for more information.