Colts add another veteran to defense, sign former Titans defensive tackle Al Woods

Posted 11:23 am, March 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:41AM, March 16, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 27: Al Woods #96 of the Tennessee Titans rushes against Cody Whitehair #65 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Titans defeated the Bears 27-21. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts added another veteran presence to their defense Thursday, signing tackle Al Woods.

There was no immediate announcement from the team, but the transaction was confirmed by the agency that represents him.

Woods, 29, has started 19 of 81 games during a seven-year career that has included stints with Tampa Bay, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Tennessee. He has been with the Titans that last three seasons, starting 17 of 42 games.

Woods is the latest free-agent addition to a Colts defense that ranked 31st a year ago. Previously, they signed linebackers Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo and end Margus Hunt.

