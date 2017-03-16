Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Car-train crash kills Marion man

Posted 8:42 pm, March 16, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Grant County Sheriff's Department

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Marion man died Thursday after his vehicle struck a train, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the crash in the 800 block of N. Troy Ave. around 10:42 a.m.

When they arrived, an investigation showed Matthew Scott Vetor II had been driving a Ford Focus northbound at a high rate of speed when the vehicle struck an eastbound train from Indianapolis.

Vetor died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

