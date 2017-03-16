× As 80K people head to Indianapolis, police are cracking down on drunk driving

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Police are gearing up for a busy weekend as around 80,000 people are expected to show up in Indianapolis.

“Friday is going to be about the busiest day as far as cab traffic because there will be eight different schools for the tourney then they’ll have a break on Saturday but then there will be 50 thousand for the motorcycle event,” said Mark Caplinger of AAA Hoosier Cab.

Caplinger is ready to roll, hoping to cash in on hundreds of fares this weekend!

Thousands of people will pack downtown Indianapolis for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. St. Patrick ’s Day celebrations and a big moto-cross event.

“This will be one of the top five weekends of the year for sure,” said Caplinger.

Police tell us mixing the NCAA men’s basketball championships with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and other events has led to more officers on the roads, to crack down on drunk drivers. Indiana State Police tell us they expect more DUI arrests this year than last. Officers will be using high visibility patrols and DUI checkpoints not only around the bars and highly populated areas but also near rural roads. Police tell us hopping in a cab or using a ride sharing app like Uber of Lyft is your best option.

“A lot of people are coming to town this weekend with the intent to party, celebrate, or watch basketball. We will be watching those people that want to drink too much and then decide to drive a car,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine.

“If you have to ask yourself, am I okay to drive? Then, you should not be driving,” said Sgt. Perrine.

Uber tells us their rates will increase depending on the time and demand, while most cab companies we talked to tell us they will keep their flat $5.00 rate…or not increase their pick up charge. Police say, no matter what the cost, it’s definitely cheaper than a DUI.