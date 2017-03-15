Woman’s day in court over high water bill delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWOOD, Ind. -- A woman fighting her town over an unusually high water bill will have to wait longer for a resolution.

CBS4's Problem Solvers looked into Anessa Jacobs' case last month. She received a water and sewer bill in October that showed a massive spike in usage over one week, ballooning her payment to almost $1,000.

Jacobs said she never found an explanation for the spike, and she now monitors her water usage every day to be sure it doesn't happen again. Plumbers also told CBS4 they were surprised by the amount of water being pumped out of Jacobs' home every hour during that week-long period.

Jacobs was supposed to meet the town in small claims court Monday, March 13. However, at the last minute she learned the town requested a longer hearing, which has been pushed back to May 4th.

"I’m not going to cave, I’m not going to stop just because they pushed the date back," Jacobs said. "I’ll just continue to wait and if that’s what it takes to get justice and for this not to happen to anybody else ... I’ll continue to do so."

The town of Edgewood has not commented on this case.