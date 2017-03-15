We stay below freezing today, but we’re back to the 50s by the start of spring on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have another very cold day ahead of us! Most won't make it above freezing this afternoon with wind chills staying in the teens and 20s through 7 p.m.

We had a couple of Lake Effect snow showers this morning that created some slick spots and a quick dusting of snow for the AM drive. We'll keep that chance but it will shift east this afternoon. Around 3 p.m. a few quick bursts of snow will be possible in Muncie and Richmond.

Temperatures will start to moderate as we get closer to the weekend. St. Patrick's Day will be cloudy with spotty rain showers. It will NOT be a washout, but we'll keep the chance for a few spotty showers during the morning and afternoon. Highs will approach 50 with less than 0.25" expected.

Spring is officially 5 days away! It begins at 6:29 a.m. on Monday.

Temperatures will get back to the 50s for the start of spring early next week.