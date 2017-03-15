Ticket brokers: “NCAA tournament ticket prices on the rise”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind--If you’re planning on going to this weekend’s NCAA tournament games, you might want to buy your tickets earlier rather than later. According to local brokers ticket prices are continuing to rise.

At circle city tickets owners say just getting in the door for the Friday afternoon game will cost fans about $70. On websites like StubHub tickets for that same game were topping out around $500.

Those prices are expected to rise much higher for the Sunday games.

Brokers say this year interest has been peaked due to the proximity of the schools involved.

At Circle City they’re calling the pairings “ideal”.

“This is a dream pairing, we couldn’t ask for anything better. Maybe the only thing better would be to have IU in there. But we have 5 schools that are within driving distance and a caliber of fan base,” co-owner mike Peduto said.

Peduto says in a typical year, certain fans try to wait until the last minute to buy tickets in hopes of scoring a better deal. He warns that this year that plan may backfire.

“Because if everybody is waiting for prices to come down they can actually go up in the last minute,” he said.

Jeff Rickard of 1070 the Fan says Indianapolis itself can take some credit for peaked interest. He told CBS4 that the Circle City has done well with forging a reputation for handling the big stage.

“It is perfectly set up for an NCAA tournament. The NCAA diving championships, whatever it may be, a super bowl this city was designed to host those kind of things and it shows,” he said.