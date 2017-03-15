× Thursday traffic shift planned for south side I-65 bridge construction project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Construction officials plan to shift traffic lanes Thursday night at the south side bridge reconstruction project on I-65 over I-465 and Lick Creek.

Recent temperatures and precipitation have postponed the traffic shift, which will restrict southbound I-65 to two lanes and shift both directions of traffic toward the right shoulders.

Starting Thursday at 9 p.m., officials will close up to two lanes of northbound and southbound I-65 to paint temporary lane markings. This will shift three northbound lanes and two southbound lanes toward the right shoulders.

During that shift, a concrete wall will be removed to allow traffic to slide across the median.

Starting on or after Sunday, two lanes of southbound I-65 will be shifted across the median to share the widened northbound side of I-65. Traffic is expected to remain in this phase through mid-summer.

After traffic is shifted, overnight closures on I-465 will be announced as crews will be removing the existing southbound I-65 bridge over I-465.

Northbound I-65 will have three lanes and southbound I-65 will have two lanes throughout construction. The I-65 and I-465 speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.

