The Well Coffeehouse in Fishers offers hope with every cup of coffee

FISHERS, Ind. — It’s more than just a cup of coffee at The Well Coffeehouse in Fishers.

Located in the Nickel Plate District, the business opened in August last year. When you buy a cup of coffee at the locally owned spot, some of your money will help build wells in Third World countries for people who don’t have access to clean water.

“Now we are starting a domestic project, too,” said owner Debbie Zanacaro. “There are actually about 1.7 million people in this country that have tenuous water supplies.”

Debbie and her husband own the coffeehouse and opened the franchise after visiting the first location in Nashville, Tenn.

“We offer a community atmosphere where people can come and sit and talk. We equated the idea like Cheers for coffee, where everyone will know their name!” Zanacaro said.

4 Things to Know About the Well Coffeehouse

Yelpers love their wonderful craft coffee beverages. They recommend “The Pilgrim,” which is an apricot and cinnamon latte, or “The Yorkshire,” which is a house-made butterscotch and black walnut latte.

The Well Coffeehouse doesn’t only serve coffee. They also offer pastries, breakfast, and lunch!

Yelpers recommend using their two rooms with conference tables to have group meetings or study sessions.

By purchasing a cup of coffee, the team at The Well Coffeehouse will use your money to help fund building wells in third world countries who don’t have access to clean water.

“You can’t feel bad about the way you’re spending your money,” said Brittany Smith from Yelp Indy.

Online reviews show Hoosiers love the chance to donate and have a high opinion of the coffee.

Learn more about The Well Coffeehouse at its website or connect on Facebook and Twitter.

